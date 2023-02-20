Vittles
Redefining the food film: Food in Wong Kar-wai's Happy Together
Disconnection meals in Buenos Aires. Words and narration by Kevin Vaughn; editing by Joel Blackledge.
Feb 20
Redefining the food film: Imagined Food Futures in Sci-Fi
How science fiction films deal with food and the hygienic imaginary. Words and and narration by Chris Fite-Wassilak; editing by Joel Blackledge
Feb 17
Redefining the food film: Spaghetti Breakfast
When food doesn't bring people together. Words and narration by Andrew Key; editing by Joel Blackledge
Feb 15
Redefining the food film: A Glass of Juice in Palestine
Film 1. Food and resistance in Palestinian cinema. Words and narration by N.A. Mansour; Editing by Joel Blackledge.
Feb 13
24
Restaurants as living rooms
What happens when nothing happens. Words by Ruby Tandoh
Feb 10
50
Food as a babysitter
Listen now (16 min) | Smuggling food beyond embargoes. Words and audio by Tice Cin; Illustration by Sinjin Li
Feb 6
22
Whatever Happened to the Leek Pudding?
The madeleine of the coalfields. Words by Harry Pearson.
Feb 3
16
January 2023
Nine ways of looking at a pint of Guinness
The making of a beautiful pint. Words by Ana Kinsella; Illustration by Sinjin Li.
Jan 30
64
London Review of Souvlaki
Thessaloniki and Athens. Words by Jonathan Nunn
Jan 27
17
Tell me about your food tattoos
and I'll tell you who you are. Words by Steph Marsden, Thom Eagle, Jen Calleja, Bethany Rutter, Nina Mingya Powles, Angela Hui, and Georgina Leung.
Jan 23
35
In search of China, Ireland and Liverpudlian food
Turning foreignness into familiarity. Words by Isaac Rangaswami
Jan 20
16
The Radical Design of PizzaExpress
How one chain changed the way we eat. Words by Digby Warde-Aldam; Illustration by Sinjin Li
Jan 16
51
