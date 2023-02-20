Vittles

Disconnection meals in Buenos Aires. Words and narration by Kevin Vaughn; editing by Joel Blackledge.
Vittles
How science fiction films deal with food and the hygienic imaginary. Words and and narration by Chris Fite-Wassilak; editing by Joel Blackledge
Vittles
When food doesn't bring people together. Words and narration by Andrew Key; editing by Joel Blackledge
Vittles
2
Film 1. Food and resistance in Palestinian cinema. Words and narration by N.A. Mansour; Editing by Joel Blackledge.
Vittles
4
What happens when nothing happens. Words by Ruby Tandoh
Vittles
5
Food as a babysitterListen now (16 min) | Smuggling food beyond embargoes. Words and audio by Tice Cin; Illustration by Sinjin Li
Vittles
1
The madeleine of the coalfields. Words by Harry Pearson.
Vittles
4

January 2023

The making of a beautiful pint. Words by Ana Kinsella; Illustration by Sinjin Li.
Vittles
9
Thessaloniki and Athens. Words by Jonathan Nunn
Vittles
5
and I'll tell you who you are. Words by Steph Marsden, Thom Eagle, Jen Calleja, Bethany Rutter, Nina Mingya Powles, Angela Hui, and Georgina Leung.
Vittles
Turning foreignness into familiarity. Words by Isaac Rangaswami
Vittles
4
How one chain changed the way we eat. Words by Digby Warde-Aldam; Illustration by Sinjin Li
Vittles
24
