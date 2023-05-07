Vittles Seasons 1-6
An archive
An archive of all past Vittles Seasons.
Season 1 — The Pandemic
Season 2 — Food and Cities
Season 2.5 — Iterations
Season 3 — You and I Eat Differently
Season 4 — Hyperregionalism
Season 5 — Food Production
Season 6 — Food and The Arts
Soon You Will Die: A History of the Culinary Selfie, by Huw Lemmey
Feminism and Authenticity in Hot Mango Chutney Sauce, by Aiman Rizvi
Hospitality Industry: Get in the Wine Dark Sea! by Thom Eagle
I have been young, and now I am old, by Aaron Vallance and family
Tell me about your food tattoos, by Steph Marsden, Angela Hui, Georgina Leung, Nina Mingya-Powles, Jen Calleja, Thom Eagle and Bethany Rutter
Redefining the food film: 1. A Glass of Juice in Palestine, by N.A. Mansour
Redefining the food film: 2. Spaghetti Breakfast, by Andrew Key
Redefining the food film: 3. Imagined Food Futures in Sci Fi, by Chris Fite-Wassilak
Redefining the food film: 4. Food in Wong Kar-Wai’s Happy Together, by Kevin Vaughn
Redefining the food film: 5. Food and Childhood, by Joel Blackledge
How the Sainsbury’s Design Studio Packaged a Nation’s Dreams, by Ruby Tandoh
Routine Masterpieces: The Informal Art of Indian Food Vending, by Farah Yameen
The Story of Japanese Food Told Through Four Arts, by Jonathan Nunn, Kambole Campbell, Hugo Brown and Jelena Sofronijevic
The rural nostalgia of Chinese cottage core, by Barclay Bram
(No) Food in the Gallery, by Daniel Neofetou, Rachel Karasik, Louis Shankar and Megan Luddy O’Leary
Four poems on food and love, by Modern Poetry in Translation
Four poems on food and injustice, by Modern Poetry in Translation
Four poems on food and solitude, by Modern Poetry in Translation
Season 5 — Food Production
The perils and promises of bean-to-bar chocolate, by Dr. Lily Kelting
The Case for Urban Gardens, by Meg Bertera-Berwick, Kathryn Maude, Christian Sleiman, Charlie Harding, Joseph Atlee, and M.Z. Adnan
Mechanical Production in the Age of Gregg Wallace, by Sean Wyer
All I’m looking for is the price of a cup of coffee, by Jenn Rugalo
Dying Food Traditions, by Max Jones, Frank Kibble, Lauren Fitchett, and Teresa O’Connell
We need better language to talk about farming animals, by Rosanna Hildyard
The Aleph: A Story of Irish Food in One Pudding, by Kate Ryan
Sugar and spice and all things, by Ben Benton and Kareem Arthur
It doesn’t have to be like this, by Sebastian Delamothe and Aimee Hartley
Season 4 — Hyperregionalism
All Too Much: The Absurdity of the Tandoori Momo, by Sharanya Deepak
Preserving the Glut: Rakfisk, The New Nordic and Grandiosa Pizza, by Jan-Peter Westad
Always Coming Home: The Pleasures and Challenges of Writing Fictional Food, by Eli Lee
The Food of Suburban Shopping Centres, by Clare Finney, Jonathan Nunn, Helen Bowie, Hannah Caesar, Molly Pepper Steemson, and Kashif Sharma-Patel
The Match Day Ritual, by Calum Gordon, Richard Scott, Hugh Morris, Aaron Vallance, Craig Ballinger, Joanna Luck, James Rhys, Ben Barskey, Anna Tobias and Sam Parry
Scotland, stop selling yourself shortbread! by Robbie Armstrong
Gallinejas and Entresijos: The Melancholic Mesentery of Madrid, by Abbas Asaria
Adopted Food, by Feroz Gajia, Yvonne Maxwell, Jesse Bernard, and Tom Victor
Season 3 — You and I Eat Differently
Through Chai, Searching For Truer Version of Dubai, by Vidya Balachander
Feeding the Problem: Community, Charity and Corporations, by Elena Shurety
Culinary Dead Ends, by Jason Okundaye, Aaron Vallance, Iqra Chaudhry, Anna Parker, Edmeé Lepercq, Apoorva Sripathi, Marie Anne Benavente, Leila Gamaz, and Sofya Mitchell.
Suhoor, Fast, Iftar, Repeat, by Will Yates, Sabah, Layla, Zalma, Asma, Shahib and Jannah
Season 2.5 — Iterations
Season 2 — Food and Cities
Whose Food City? The Northeastern Restaurants of Humayunpur, by Sharanya Deepak
Out of many, One: Five Black women chefs shifting London’s food culture, by Kat Lopez
Philoxenia: The Greek-Cypriot Community of Palmers Green, by Despina Christodoulou
Reclaiming the City: The foragers of Burgess Park, by Isabelle O’Carroll
Glasgow’s Poon Choi and Hong Kong’s Munchy Box, by Sean Wai Keung
The Granville, and other stories of South Kilburn, by Ruby Tandoh
‘Where is imperialism? Look at your plates’ by Waithera Sebatindira
Finding Scouse: The Decline of a Liverpool Stew, by Kirsty Major
Spaghetti in situ: The wonderful world of Asian pasta, by Vincent Vichit-Vadakan
Portsmouth and plantain chips: How the pandemic affected the African food store, by Emmanuella Ngimbi
The Market: Naples, London and Hong Kong, by Jess Fagin, Georgine Leung and Camilla Bell-Davies
Feeding Finsbury Park, by Mia Rafalowicz-Campbell and Abdul Boudiaf
Roadside Revolution: The Deep Fried Snacks of Calcutta and Panjim, by Supriya Roychoudhury
The Hyper-Regional Chippy Traditions of Britain and Ireland, by Annie Lord, James Unson, Gabrielle de la Puente, Vanessa Peterson, Tommy Corns, Jonathan Swain, Richard Scott, Steven Young, Yasmin Jaunbocus, Sarah Doorley, Elainea Emmott, Angela Hui, Jessica Beckitt, Mark Comerford, Rose Dymock, Emma Lawrie, Melissa Thompson, Jonathan Nunn, Tom Whyman
Neither British nor Chinese: Hong Kong’s Cha Chaan Tengs, by Louise Benson
Season 1 — The Pandemic
Can I Offer You A Snack In These Trying Times? by multiple authors
Beyond Ramdon: 1001 Things to do with Instant Noodles, by Feroz Gajia
Eat, Knead, Fail, Repeat: Handrolling With The Nonnas, by Charley Samuelson
Don’t Call Us Heroes: Life on a Production Line, by Angry Workers