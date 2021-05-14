I’ve been thinking a lot about regionalism and food ever since I started Vittles. I mentioned in the first newsletter that I would like to read and publish more UK food writing based outside of London, which, not content with sucking in all our uni graduates, politicians, media and infrastructure, sucks in most of our food writers and restaurants too. I’m not sure I’ve made good on this promise yet. Still, it’s no mistake that by far the most popular Vittles article has been the ‘Hyperregional Guide to Chippies’, which, while ostensibly about fish and chips, I think was really a celebration of regional difference as the pleasant surprise of seeing our own experiences represented, as well as symptomatic of a fascination in (and ignorance of) what goes on elsewhere in this country.

Chippies are the soft side of regionalism. The harder side manifests itself through grievances, rivalries and threats of secession, in the increasingly serious threats not to just split up the UK, but to split England into Anglo-Saxon kingdoms and make London a city state. For all of globalisation’s successes, or perhaps because of globalisation’s successes, the strength of regional identity around the world seems to be at some kind of critical point, where the nation building of the 19th and 20th centuries, a project that has held together for so long, is starting to show visible cracks. And despite despite the global food system and a handful of corporate entities homogenising food consumption, we cannot escape that we still are where we eat: food is, and has always been, regional, whether it’s L’Enclume, a smack barm pey wet, or a Morley’s.

Season 4 is Hyper-Regionalism.

For the next four months I will be commissioning articles that examine how the specificity of place influences how we eat. I’m interested in regional traditions, oddities that seem to be confined to one area, the unique hybridity that can be found in cities, or better yet, only specific parts of cities. The smaller the area, the better (remember, South London is a stronger identity than London). I’m also interested in borders ─ not just the violence of borders which Yasmin Khan writes so scornfully about in Ripe Figs, those borders which Leah Cowan says “prevent people from whom wealth has been extracted from coming back to the hub of the empire and accessing that wealth”, but also the borders where there are no borders; the cultural borders between us that transgress national lines, which you cannot quite plot on a map, only gesture towards.

I think this is enough of a pitching guide by itself, but I would like to add that where Season 3 has been a more serious season, I would like Season 4 to be a lot more fun, and to be full of little surprises. To facilitate more first time writers and more British writers, I will be commissioning more compilation pieces. I am already looking for submissions related to the followings:

The food eaten on match days at various stadiums across the UK

Food memories of suburban London shopping centres and how they form local identity

Hyper-regional fried chicken variations across the UK and Ireland

Restaurants/food shops that are used and have become adopted by a community that is culturally distinct from the culture of the food being sold there (I will work out a less unwieldy way of saying this, but for example, how London Turkish restaurants are heavily frequented by south Asians)

