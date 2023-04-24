Good morning and welcome to Vittles Season 6: Food and the Arts.

In this final week of Season 6 Vittles presents poems selected by Sharanya, Jonathan and me from the latest issue and the archive of Modern Poetry in Translation. It feels appropriate to close a season about food and art with a literary form characterised by semantic openness, border-melting collaboration, and playful energy. We will publish three thematic selections of poetry on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday this week; the first of which is love. How to describe love? Its excess, disarray, quietness, oblivion, strangeness, revulsion, tragedy, and insatiability? For such range to be expressed in language, love wants an object to cleave to. Food gives this mad and various emotion a presence in both space and time – descriptions of texture or colour, the affecting appearance of seasonal delicacies, the gestures that produce a meal can convey a slice of love. Love is getting entangled like intergalactic pasta in ‘Humanspaghetti’; maternal love as hard boiled eggs in ‘A Menu for Mother’; ghee on steaming rice in ‘My Family by the Haor’, and arriving too late for tea to still be hot in ‘I Wanted’. Poetic form, liberated from ‘making sense’, allows writers to produce juxtapositions in language which on first reading bear the unforeseen intensity of a new flavour or a new love. RMJ

Humanspaghetti

Poem by Şafak Sarıçiçek. Translated by Csilla Toldy from German



imagine there would be wormholes

and people disappearing, pulled out lengthwise like spaghetti I’d look for you and grab your hand

we’d drift like humanoid spaghetti between space and time.

A Menu for Mother

Poem by Aw Priatmojo. Translated by Ian Rowland from Indonesian.





1. The White Jenang and the Red



In that pot Mother cooked up her prayers

The rising smoke accompanying her wishes.



Father was the white jenang.

And with a splash of palm sugar

the red jenang was Mother.



The dining table was where all dreams were sown.

And all memories stored.





2. Gudeg



Memories floated in the coconut cream

among jackfruit green. Seeping into

the hard-boiled eggs, until I swept off to the city.

They were in the fast-food chicken and

the coffee shop drinks too.

Her prayers had followed me to town.

swaying among the vehicle fumes.



Jostling for space in

the rush hour trains.



3. Lemper



The scent of shredded chicken rose

from the ledgers

whose figures stuck like sticky rice.



I flipped the numbers

in the books



to show:

the furthest distance between me and her.



I wanted to wrap it in banana leaves

pinning both ends

with palm rib slivers.



Carry them to work each day, for lunch.





4. Wajik



I built this home from sticky rice

with pandanus-scented walls

and sticky stains of remembrance on the table.

I say to my wife who stirs the pan at the hearth:

‘Even in that flaring flame I see her’.

My Family by the Haor

Poem by Zafir Setu. Translated by Mohammad Shafiqul Islam from Bengali.



As you pour ghee on the plateful of steaming rice,

an astounding love billows.

Steam rises from rice, and I deeply feel you.

When you stretch on the yard to clasp a cow.



I feel I love both equally.

I Wanted

Poem by Ro Mehrooz. Translated by the poet from Rohingya.



I wanted to share a cup of tea and sit with you,

A tough green, saturated, sugared tea.

The wrong path carried me on its back; pulled me away,

Far off, I couldn’t tread the right path.

I wanted to share a cup of tea and sit with you,

A tough green, strong, hot tea.

Tea leaves, sugar, cow’s milk, everything I bought

But being late, I couldn’t drink it hot.



The leaky kettle, the husk gas stove turned off,

A decayed coconut of fate; only the shell remains.



I wanted to share a cup of tea and sit with you,

A tough green, saturated, sugared tea.

I wanted to leave my lip kissing the cup

But, the air of fate swung left, what must I do?

Winter, snow, passing. I didn’t drink my tea.

A sweet smile, a whisper in ear, I couldn’t hear it.

