In 2021, I travelled to rural parts of Marwar, a region in India’s mammoth, desert-clad state of Rajasthan to research the histories of cyclical famine; what people of the region call ‘akal’. Too harsh to memorialise, too brutal to recount, ‘akal’ in the region turns up most frequently in rhymes, songs and ‘muhavras’ or metaphors that make-up everyday speech. Throughout my trip, I heard poetry recited of lightning-like floods that washed away livestock. I heard stories turned to song, of how the nomadic tribes of the region survived harsh climates and harsher neglect from imperial governments and rich kings. But I also heard other tales that told of resilience: a rhyme about how to sour milk in a large mud pot, of short instructional couplets that held fleeting balms for great hunger; like foraging wildflowers, cooking tree barks into bread. When I first read these four poems that make up today’s ‘Food and Injustice’ newsletter; I thought about the people of Marwar and their songs of survival. I thought about how history only honours the powerful and buries harshness in order to serve capital greed. But in these poems today, injustice is articulated — the greed of corporations, the desolation of land grabs and forced conversion, the neglect of those that grow our food everywhere is remembered and spoken aloud. But even so, within them, there is hope. It is the hope that comes from remembering, from making histories and weaving them into time. Within them, there is a resistance to forgetting and being forgotten about. SD

Thanks so much to Modern Poetry in Translation for initially publishing these poems. You can buy the latest issue on food here: https://modernpoetryintranslation.com/magazine/wrap-it-in-banana-leaves-the-food-focus/

Smokestack

Poem by Jhio Jan Navarro. Translated by Eric Abalajon from Hiligaynon.



1 .

Three sugar mill smokestacks stand sentry in Central Ma-ao.

Like the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost, watching over

people from Elga up to La Plata, from Kawilihan down to Guba

reminders of a time past when in the lands of the Araneta clan,

‘Money can be picked and shoveled from the ground’.

2 .

The smokestacks are giant cigars made of rolled brick

wrapped with iron sheets. But the foundation

that sucks and puffs out has long run out of breath.

Thus, as clouds are widowed by smoke,

the towers are being married by rust.

And in the lands of the Araneta clan it has long been accepted

that, ‘For money, even the pick and the shovel must be pawned’.

I Suspect I Am Bipolar

Poem by Lupita Perez. Translated by Ryan Van Winkle from Spanish.



Some days

life fits into a coffee cup

Some days

surviving the streets

is good enough

I pay my rent and eat

a couple times a day

Sometimes, some days

the sun shines slick as a self-help book

people challenge their fate

and injustice, corruption,

exploitation, starvation

are distant as an eclipse

But, by only my third sip I insist

the cup is already half empty

I cry

for no reason

for the coffee going cold

and the skinny kid

picking beans

serving the corporation

the slumlord of our world

Hunger Strike

Poem by Abdellatif Laabi. Translated by André Naffis-Sahely from French.



Let’s talk about this hunger strike

It’s a form of resistance

that men in my situation

have experimented with throughout the long history

of mutilations

Sure it’s a passive act

but when you’ve got nothing but your naked chest

against Fascist arsenals

the only weapon we have left

is this irrepressible

breath still inside us

which we push to the furthest of limits

risking its death

to safeguard our dignity

When you’re hungry

the sun looks bleached

and the sleepless nights are freezing

We think about so many

weighty or funny things

When I was less serious I admit

I was tormented by the idea of earthly delights

I imagined such a bunch of tasty treats I could eat

that I ran through the gamut of my gastronomical knowledge

but there we have it, I’m not ashamed of such thoughts

because what prevails

during this wait

this journey towards the unknown

is the feeling of immense strength

at the heart of weakness

how he who resists is superior

to him who oppresses

Yes life is a formidable weapon

that will always frighten

the armies of cadavers

Once again what prevails

is the brotherhood of sufferings

What tortures the hungry

is this vile putrid taste in the mouth

those cold bulging eyes in the fog of the day

the despairing emptiness

that makes the guts clench and twist

Once again what prevails

is the brotherhood of sufferings

The ideas that cut through the night

become tangible things

they belong neither to me

nor the other, not to another still

but are the property

of all those excluded from the light of the sun

Once again what prevails

is the brotherhood of sufferings

because our hunger

isn’t conjured by mirages of El Dorados

isn’t the lust for supercities that kneel

before the golden calf and debauchery

our hunger belongs to a new world

peopled by new men

to a sun that is shared

without thought of profit

to an irreversible sense of peace

to the chagrin of the builders of inequality

Furthermore

during these days of abstinence

it makes me proud

that going hungry

means I get to unsettle

the perverse complacency

of those who starve my people

Mulberries

Poem by Sabeer Haka. Translated by Nasrin Parvaz and Hubert Moore from Farsi.



Have you ever seen

mulberries,

how their red juice

stains the earth where they fell?

Nothing is as painful as falling.

I’ve seen so many workers

fall from buildings

and become mulberries.

