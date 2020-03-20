Welcome to Vittles. A new food newsletter for novel times.

Vittles is a new food newsletter that will publish food writing directly related to the crisis surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, platforming chefs, food writers and food experts.



The content we wish to provide can be summarised as follows:



1) Recipes written by chefs affected by the current crisis that are possible for a rookie cook to use, with ingredients that can be sourced relatively easily.



2) Guides on long term food and drink projects to start during a period lockdown/quarantine



3) Ways of navigating local shops and diaspora supermarkets, written from a place of knowledge by the people who use them regularly.



4) Daily updates on news, restaurants, community projects, fundraisers, and other forms of local activism, with the focus on those disproportionately affected by the pandemic.



For the time being the focus will be mainly on London, but with time the we hope the content can start to expand beyond this. While the newsletter is free, please do consider a monthly subscription so those who contribute can be paid fairly for their time and knowledge. All proceeds will go directly to contributors.



