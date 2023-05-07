Columns
Grand Paris, The 4th Meal, Hidden in Plain Sight, Incidental Eating, and Interviews.
An archive of all columns, both running and extinct, that Vittles has ever run. All columns are paywalled: to view them, please subscribe.
Grand Paris
A column by Jonathan Nunn about the changing relationship between Paris and its suburbs, told through architecture and the food of its various diaspora communities and neighbourhoods.
Grand Paris Part 1: Les Olympiades
Grand Paris Part 2: Lognes and Torcy
Grand Paris Part 3: Saint-Denis
Grand Paris Part 4: Le Perreux-sur-Marne
Incidental Eating
A column by Ruby Tandoh, examining a different site or place or landscape where eating and cooking takes place but where it is incidental to the experience; places that are not eating destinations but rely on the itinerant, impressionable hungers that we experience as we move through the world.
Incidental Eating: Shopping Centre Corn
Incidental Eating: Seaside Donuts
Incidental Eating: Soft Serve Vans
Incidental Eating: Restaurants as Living Rooms
Hidden in Plain Sight
A column by Yvonne Maxwell focusing on the stories, foodways, customs and traditions of the Black communities across the UK, as well as the global Black diaspora, ones that have been here for years and decades, in plain sight, yet are rarely written about.
Hidden in Plain Sight: Profiling the Restaurant
Hidden in Plain Sight: Brixton McDonalds
Hidden in Plain Sight: The Peckham Arcades
Hidden in Plain Sight: The Diasporic Christmas Menu
The 4th Meal
A column by Feroz Gajia dedicated to the greatest of culinary institutions: the pre-packaged snack.
The 4th Meal: The British Supermarket
The 4th Meal: Crunchy Snacks
Interviews
Long form interviews with chefs, food writers and thinkers, conducted by Jonathan Nunn (unless otherwise stated).
What is Halal Brunch? An interview with Feroz Gajia (Bake St)
What is London Pizza? An interview with Pam Yung (ASAP Pizza)
An interview with Faye Gomes (Kaieteur Kitchen)
An interview with Adejoké Bakare (Chishuru)
An interview with Brian Yazzie (conducted by Adrienne Katz Kennedy)
An interview with Manjit Kaur (conducted by Phoenix Andrews)
An interview with James Hansen (Eater London)
An interview with Collin Wallace (ZeroStoreFront)
An interview with Vaughn Tan (Vaughn Tan)
A Q&A with Jonathan Nunn on How To Eat Out
What is Greek Food? An interview on Greek Food with Alex Gkikas, Vasili’s Chamam and Dimitris Blachouras
An oral history of the UK Chowhound Board
An interview with Normah Abd Hamid (Normah’s)
A Q&A with Jonathan Nunn on How To Write
What is Kurdish Food? An interview with Melek Erdal
An interview on London’s food shops with Jenny Linford