An archive of all columns, both running and extinct, that Vittles has ever run. All columns are paywalled: to view them, please subscribe.

Grand Paris

A column by Jonathan Nunn about the changing relationship between Paris and its suburbs, told through architecture and the food of its various diaspora communities and neighbourhoods.

Grand Paris Part 1: Les Olympiades

Grand Paris Part 2: Lognes and Torcy

Grand Paris Part 3: Saint-Denis

Grand Paris Part 4: Le Perreux-sur-Marne

Incidental Eating

A column by Ruby Tandoh, examining a different site or place or landscape where eating and cooking takes place but where it is incidental to the experience; places that are not eating destinations but rely on the itinerant, impressionable hungers that we experience as we move through the world.

Incidental Eating: Shopping Centre Corn

Incidental Eating: Seaside Donuts

Incidental Eating: Soft Serve Vans

Incidental Eating: Restaurants as Living Rooms

Hidden in Plain Sight

A column by Yvonne Maxwell focusing on the stories, foodways, customs and traditions of the Black communities across the UK, as well as the global Black diaspora, ones that have been here for years and decades, in plain sight, yet are rarely written about.

Hidden in Plain Sight: Profiling the Restaurant

Hidden in Plain Sight: Brixton McDonalds

Hidden in Plain Sight: The Peckham Arcades

Hidden in Plain Sight: The Diasporic Christmas Menu

The 4th Meal

A column by Feroz Gajia dedicated to the greatest of culinary institutions: the pre-packaged snack.

The 4th Meal: The British Supermarket

The 4th Meal: Crunchy Snacks

Interviews

Long form interviews with chefs, food writers and thinkers, conducted by Jonathan Nunn (unless otherwise stated).

What is Halal Brunch? An interview with Feroz Gajia (Bake St)

What is London Pizza? An interview with Pam Yung (ASAP Pizza)

An interview with Faye Gomes (Kaieteur Kitchen)

An interview with Adejoké Bakare (Chishuru)

An interview with Brian Yazzie (conducted by Adrienne Katz Kennedy)

An interview with Manjit Kaur (conducted by Phoenix Andrews)

An interview with James Hansen (Eater London)

An interview with Collin Wallace (ZeroStoreFront)

An interview with Vaughn Tan (Vaughn Tan)

A Q&A with Jonathan Nunn on How To Eat Out

What is Greek Food? An interview on Greek Food with Alex Gkikas, Vasili’s Chamam and Dimitris Blachouras

An oral history of the UK Chowhound Board

An interview with Normah Abd Hamid (Normah’s)

A Q&A with Jonathan Nunn on How To Write

What is Kurdish Food? An interview with Melek Erdal

An interview on London’s food shops with Jenny Linford