Writer key: Cynthia Shanmugalingam (CS), Dina Begum (DB), Feroz Gajia (FG), Isaac Rangaswami (IR), Jonathan Nunn (JN), Kaleem Hyder (KH), Rida Bilgrami (RB), Sejal Sukhadwala (SS), Shekha Vyas (SV), Thuli Weerasena (TW) and Zarina Muhammad (ZM)

Halwa Puri – Al Kareem Sweets & Bakers, Manor Park

Photo by Kaleem Haider

Halwa puri is a prince’s breakfast, a symphony in three perfect movements: soothing channa (chickpeas), spiced potato, and sweet, carrot orange halwa. You can find it on the weekend menus of many Pakistani and northern Indian restaurants in London, but Al Kareem on Romford Road is as real as you will get in terms of halwa puri here.